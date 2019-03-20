As rumors continue to swirl around the status of their relationship, Travis Scott showed some love for Kylie Jenner on Instagram.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 21, shared a photo of herself on Tuesday, March 19, in a see-through long-sleeve white top that showed off her neon green lace lingerie underneath. She simply captioned the steamy snap with a coordinating green heart emoji.

Within minutes, the “Sicko Mode” rapper, 27, commented on the post with a heart-eyes emoji.

Scott’s lovey-dovey reaction came a week after he sported a black hoodie with a photo of Jenner on it while sitting courtside at a Houston Rockets game.

The couple, who started dating in April 2017 and share 13-month-old daughter Stormi, weathered allegations in late February that the Grammy nominee had been unfaithful. He postponed a concert in Buffalo, New York, amid the scandal, but chalked it up to being sick.

“Travis Scott vehemently denies he cheated on Kylie. It is not true. He did not cheat,” his rep said in a statement on February 28. “He canceled one show tonight because he is under the weather.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Scott (real name Jacques Webster II) and the Kylie Cosmetics CEO had a “big fight” over the rumors, but they are still together. “They are not ending the relationship,” a source said earlier this month.

A second insider told Us that Jenner caught the musician “talking to girls on Instagram DM” and noted that “the messages weren’t exactly appropriate.” He briefly deactivated his account afterward.

The reality star has not publicly addressed the scandal, but she shared a photo of herself wearing a T-shirt from Scott’s Astroworld tour on Instagram on Friday, March 15, while cuddling with their daughter.

