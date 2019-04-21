Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott can’t help but flaunt their love — on Instagram! The “Goosebumps” rapper and the Lip Kit maven got a little flirty with each other on Saturday, April 20.

“House of Flame Son of lord Jacques B Webster the 1st Husband of the Goddess K,” Scott, 27, captioned a picture of himself dressed in black armour with a nod to the 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. “Protector of the Seven Kingdoms Blatt.”

Jenner quickly took to the comments section to share in the fun. “Oh lord Webster !!” she wrote to her beau — whose real name is Jacques Berman Webster II — “Protect my realm.”

The duo’s banter, which was inspired by the hit HBO series Game of Thrones, sparked a response from Scott’s followers. “Game of thrones got u 2,” Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend French Montana wrote with a laughing smiley.

Others were quick to point out that the Astroworld artist referred to himself as more than just Jenner’s boyfriend. “husband of the goddess K HE REALLY DID THAT OMG,” one wrote. Another added with heart-eye and crying emojis: “Husband of the goddess K ugh these two.”

Despite weathering cheating rumors earlier this year after Jenner saw that Scott was “talking to girls on Instagram DM,” the two — who share 13-month-old daughter, Stormi — have seemingly come back stronger than ever.

“Kylie is considering the cheating rumors about Travis to be ‘white noise’ and she knows everyone is always trying to get a rise out of her and her family,” an insider exclusively explained to Us Weekly earlier this month. “Her and Travis are in a great place and she has no intention of breaking things off with him. He’s a very proactive dad and is involved in Stormi’s life.”

A second source told Us: “Kylie doesn’t feel like she has to watch over Travis like a hawk. That’s one of the main reasons their relationship works so well, is successful and continues to grow.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!