Sticking by her man! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott weathered infidelity allegations earlier this year, but it seems the two have come out on top.

“Kylie is considering the cheating rumors about Travis to be ‘white noise’ and she knows everyone is always trying to get a rise out of her and her family,” an insider exclusively explained to Us Weekly about the Lip Kit maven, 21, and the 27-year-old “Goosebumps” rapper.

The source noted that “just like” Jenner’s sister Khloé Kardashian, the makeup mogul is “staying focused on her career and her little one.” (Kardashian, 34, ended her relationship with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson in February after the athlete was caught “making out” with Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. The former couple share 12-month-old daughter, True.)

“Her and Travis are in a great place and she has no intention of breaking things off with him.” the source added of Jenner. “He’s a very proactive dad and is involved in Stormi’s life.”

Jenner and Scott — who first sparked romance rumors in April 2017 after hanging out at Coachella music festival — welcomed their first child together, daughter Stormi, in February 2018. Last a month, a source told Us that Jenner “saw” that Scott “was talking to girls on Instagram DM” amid cheating rumors.

Though “the messages weren’t exactly appropriate,” the rift caused Scott to deactivate his Instagram page for a while. The Astroworld artist and Jenner got into a “big fight” following reports Scott cheated on the reality star, but an insider previously confirmed to Us at the time that the pair “are not ending the relationship.”

More recently, the duo returned to Indio, California, for the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, April 13, where they looked stronger than ever as they exchanged a passionate kiss while they walked off a private jet. Scott also documented a sweet moment during their time in the valley on his Instagram Stories in a selfie that showed the twosome packing on the PDA.

