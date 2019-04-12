It’s no longer going down in Travis Scott’s DMs. Kylie Jenner and her rapper boyfriend have not dealt with any additional “fallout” since the reality star discovered that Scott was chatting with women on Instagram, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Kylie and Travis are doing well and are focused on raising Stormi,” the source explains, as first revealed on the “Hot Hollywood” podcast. “Everyone is getting along.”

Us broke the news last month that Jenner, 21, “saw” that the Grammy nominee, 27, “was talking to girls on Instagram DM” and “the messages weren’t exactly appropriate,” per an insider.

The first source adds that the Kardashian-Jenner family “is not involved in Kylie’s drama.”

“She’s so private, but they still embrace him as Kylie’s boyfriend,” the first source says.

News of Scott’s Instagram activity came after reports surfaced that he was unfaithful to Jenner. The musician’s rep “vehemently” denied the accusations on his behalf in February.

“It is not true. He did not cheat,” Scott’s rep said in a statement.

While a third source told Us that the couple got into “a big fight” over the allegations, they ultimately decided to stay together.

Jenner and Scott, who were first linked in April 2017, are parents of 14-month-old daughter Stormi. Earlier this month, the twosome enjoyed a romantic getaway.

“Baecation,” the Kylie Cosmetics captioned a series of steamy black-and-white photos of the duo in the ocean. She added a black heart and water droplets emojis.

As for expanding their family, Jenner admitted she wanted more kids in her Interview Germany cover story on March 21.

“I do want more kids but I do not have any plans in the near future to have children right now,” she explained.

With reporting by Brody Brown

