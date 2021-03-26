Whoops! Kris Jenner seemingly announced that Kendall Jenner was pregnant on Thursday, March 25, but the model set her straight.

“You got this!!!” the talent manager, 65, tweeted to her daughter, along with a baby bottle emoji.

While the In the Kitchen With Kris author was referencing Kendall babysitting Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian’s eight kids during a Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode, many assumed that Kris was announcing a pregnancy.

“For a moment I thought Kendall was pregnant but then I found out she is a nanny, my god I almost had a cardiac arrest,” one Twitter user wrote, while another added, “Hahaha poor Kendall! That’s moms — they love ya but still embarrass you even as adults.”

The Victoria’s Secret model cleared up confusion when she replied to the tweet, writing, “Mom, this looks like a pregnancy announcement!”

In the same episode of the E! show, Kendall opened up about her baby fever while meeting Malika Haqq’s 12-month-old son, Ace.

“Some days I’m like, ‘Hmmm …’” she told the Side by Side star, 38. “I think it started to hit me when I saw Kylie [Jenner] having a baby and one of my best friends having a baby, and she’s my age. I’m a little jealous. It’s fine.”

Kendall pointed out in a confessional that she is “the only one” in her family without a child, saying, “During quarantine and sitting at home, naturally, you get pretty bored and start thinking about a lot of things. Sometimes I just see [Kylie’s daughter], Stormi, [Khloé’s daughter], True, and [Kim’s youngest daughter], Chicago, all playing together and I’m just, like, … I want kids so badly. Soon, too.”

Haqq told Kendall that she has “plenty of time” to get pregnant. “There’s so many things you can do before you have children,” she said. “You do kind of want to feel like you really did a lot of stuff. You almost want to be bored.”

As for Khloé, 36, the Strong Looks Better Naked author noted in a confessional: “I think Kendall having baby fever is just a fever. I think it’s going to go back down. She’s 24. She’s a supermodel that travels the globe. I think she has time. And if she does get pregnant and wants to have babies, great, but I don’t think there’s any rush.”