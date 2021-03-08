Baby fever! Kendall Jenner is looking forward to following in her sisters’ parenting footsteps.

“I want kids badly,” the model, 25, said during the Monday, March 8, teaser for the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “Soon too.”

In the clip, the Los Angeles native held Malika Haqq and O.T. Genasis’ baby boy while the little one cried.

In May 2019, Jenner told E! News that she goes “in and out of phases” of wanting to start a family. “Some days, I’ll be there and I’ll be like, ‘[Oh, my God], I think it’s happening. I think I have the fever,’” she said at the time. “Most days, I’m like, ‘This is too much. It’s a lot to be able to play with them. I’ll just be like, ‘Go to your mom.’”

The E! personality previously told Ellen DeGeneres in March 2018 that she could “wait for a little while longer” to conceive.

“But it’s awesome because I have all these little babies to play with, so I can play with them and then just give them back,” the reality star gushed. “They’re all really cute.”

Jenner became an aunt in 2009 when Kourtney Kardashian welcomed her and Scott Disick’s son Mason, now 11, followed by Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6. Kim Kardashian is the mother of North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm 22 months, while Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner welcomed True, 2, and Stormi, 3, respectively. As for Rob Kardashian, he is the father of daughter Dream, 4.

Kendall started dating NBA player Devin Booker in July 2020, and while the couple care about each other “immensely,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly that they aren’t ready to get engaged.

“She likes the pace at which things are going at the moment and has no plans to elevate things so quickly,” the insider explained. “They are not the kind of couple that spends 24/7 together. Kendall likes to have her own personal time and spend time with her family. She also has a lot on her plate when it comes to work and her modeling gigs. She likes staying busy and not feeling like she has to give herself or make herself available to Devin all the time.”

Kendall has previously dated athletes Jordan Clarkson, Blake Griffin and Ben Simmons.