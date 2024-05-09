Kendall Jenner is the only Kardashian-Jenner sibling without kids, and for now, she’s happy to have it that way.

“When I was young, I used to say that by 27 I’d love to have kids,” Jenner, 28, revealed in her Vogue June/July 2024 cover story published on Thursday, May 9. “Now I’m past that and I feel like I’m still so young. I’m enjoying my kidless freedom.”

When it comes to her proximity to her family — the model lives the farthest away from her mother Kris Jenner’s California home — Kendall is embracing her independence. “There are days when I look at what they have and think, ‘That’s really special,’” Kendall said of her other siblings. “I do like being a little bit removed, but one day I’ll make my way [closer], probably.”

As for her future in the fashion world, Kendall told Vogue that she looks to her fellow supermodel Christy Turlington for inspiration. “She seemed so calm and collected. I really appreciated her energy through it all,” she shared. “And it feels like life outside modeling and family were really important to her.”

Related: Kendall Jenner's Quotes About Wanting Kids Over the Years While talking about her nieces and nephews over the years, Kendall Jenner has opened up multiple times about having kids of her own. Kendall gushed about her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, welcoming her daughter, Stormi, in a March 2018 interview with Vogue, stating, “It’s not that it’s more exciting than any other births in the […]

Kendall continued: “Relationships mean so much to me, and I can’t wait to have a life with someone one day, to have kids, to create a family. Christy just gives good vibes. Maybe she cared a little bit less! I think that’s really cool.” (Turlington, 55, shares daughter Grace, 20, and son Finn, 18, with her husband, Ed Burns.)

Turlington and more of modeling’s biggest names also give Kendall hope for her career down the line. “There are so many women who are older than me who still model at a really high level,” she told Vogue. “I look at people like hot-ass Cindy Crawford and hot-ass Christy Turlington, and they’re still as gorgeous as ever and having fun with it. Mariacarla [Boscono] is f—king bomb. She’s never looked better. I think that that’s only exciting for me, and empowering for me to see women older than me who are smashing it.”

Kendall has been candid over the years about her timeline for having a family. “I go in and out of phases [of having baby fever],” she told E! News in May 2019. “Some days, I’ll be there and I’ll be like, ‘[Oh, my God], I think it’s happening. I think I have the fever.’”

Years later, she joked during a 2022 episode of The Kardashians that her many nieces and nephews sometimes act as “massive birth control” for her. “Just because it is a lot,” she said of pregnancy.

In a prior episode, Kendall’s sister Khloé Kardashian encouraged her to have “standards” before beginning her parenthood journey. “I do have standards and I will hold myself to them, 100 percent,” Kendall explained. “But, just being 26, I feel like It feels a little more real for me.”

Related: Kendall Jenner's Sweetest Moments With Nieces, Nephews: Pics Although Kendall Jenner has yet to have children of her own, the model is surrounded by kids in the form of many nieces and nephews. “Although I love my entire family — I love my nieces and nephews — this is definitely a massive birth control moment for me,” Kendall joked in a September 2022 […]

While kids may not be in the cards for Kendall at the moment, she recently reunited with her ex Bad Bunny at a 2024 Met Gala afterparty. “They looked like they were back together,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly after the bash, adding, “[They were] hanging out and talking very close.”

Another insider exclusively told Us in January that Kendall and Bad Bunny, 30, had “hung out a few times” since their December 2023 breakup, though the two have not confirmed their current relationship status. Kendall previously dated Devin Booker, Ben Simmons, Harry Styles and more.