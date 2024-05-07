Kendall Jenner snuggled up next to her ex Bad Bunny at a 2024 Met Gala afterparty on Monday, May 6.

Jenner, 28, and Bad Bunny, 30, were spotted laughing and drinking cocktails at the Après in New York City following the ball at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, per photos shared by Entertainment Tonight. The afterparty was hosted by Emily Ratajkowski, Paloma Elsesser, Renell Medra, Carlos Nazario, Francesco Risso and Raúl Lopez.

For the after hours bash, the reality TV star wore a custom white corset and lace-adorned mini dress by Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood and was spotted in a second look, an archival white leather corset by Givenchy with a silk skirt. The rapper wore a black leather jacket with a white undershirt and brown slacks.

Their night out comes less than six months after the former couple split in December 2023. An insider exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that “friends aren’t surprised” by the separation, adding, “They never really saw their relationship going the distance anyway.”

Related: Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s Relationship Timeline Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny sparked a brief romance following her split from Devin Booker. Jenner was seen with the rapper — whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — for the first time in February 2023 when they were photographed leaving Wally’s in Beverly Hills. The following month, Jenner and Bad Bunny were […]

According to the source, Jenner’s friends doubted the depth of their relationship to begin with. “Of course, they want the best for their friend, but they really didn’t feel like Kendall was as compatible with Bad Bunny as she was in past relationships with other people,” the insider added. “At the same time, Kendall has had a few on-off relationships in the past, so they wouldn’t be totally surprised if she got back together with him at some point.”

The Grammy winner and Jenner were initially linked in February 2023 when they were seen on a date in Beverly Hills. They attended the 2023 Met Gala separately that spring before being spotted together at an afterparty.

Bad Bunny addressed speculation about the duo’s romance during a June 2023 interview with Rolling Stone. “I know something is going to come out,” he said at the time. “I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life.”

When asked specifically about Jenner, he replied, “That’s the only answer. In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy.”

Related: All the Red Carpet Fashion From the 2024 Met Gala: What the Stars Wore The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here. Fan-favorite stars have arrived at the 2024 Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6. Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and more have left a trail of fierce fashion on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, blessing Us with their stellar […]

In her own interview with WSJ. Magazine, Jenner said, “I try [to] find the balance of keeping things private and keeping things sacred, [and] also not letting the unfortunate frustration and stress of everyone trying to get in on it stop me from enjoying my side. Does that make sense?”

She added: “I’ll go out of my way to do things as privately as possible because I just think that that’s the healthier way of dealing with relationships anyway.”

Serving as a co-chair alongside Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth and Jennifer Lopez on Monday, Bad Bunny arrived in a custom navy blue suit from Maison Margiela to mark the debut of the Met Costume Institute’s “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” exhibit. He accessorized with an oversized beret, quirky sunglasses, leather gloves and a bouquet of flowers. Jenner, for her part, made her entrance in a shimmering floor-length Givenchy gown.