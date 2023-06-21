Bad Bunny finally addressed his romance with Kendall Jenner — but he is keeping the details of their relationship to himself.

“I know something is going to come out,” the “La Jumpa” performer, 29, told Rolling Stone in a cover story published on Wednesday, June 21. “I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life.”

When directly asked whether he wanted to clarify his relationship status with Jenner, 27, he added: “That’s the only answer. In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy.”

Before the interview dropped, the FWRD creative director and the Grammy Award winner were seen on a sushi date in West Hollywood on Tuesday, June 20 — the latest of their many low-key outings.

The model and Bad Bunny (real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) were first spotted together in February. One month later, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that the duo were “getting to know each other better” while keeping their relationship casual. However, their romance quickly turned serious.

“Things are going really well for Kendall and Bad Bunny, and she definitely sees long-term potential with him,” a source told Us of the pair in May. “She feels like he’s the complete package and he treats her like a total gentleman.”

Jenner was featured in her own cover story on Wednesday with WSJ. Magazine where she echoed her beau’s comments. “I try [to] find the balance of keeping things private and keeping things sacred, [and] also not letting the unfortunate frustration and stress of everyone trying to get in on it stop me from enjoying my side. Does that make sense?” she said. “I’ll go out of my way to do things as privately as possible because I just think that that’s the healthier way of dealing with relationships anyway.”

The twosome appear to be on the same page about keeping relationships low-key. When Rolling Stone asked whether the 818 Tequila founder was the muse for his song “Where She Goes,” the artist simply said it was inspired by “things in life.”

There has been some backlash to his relationship with the Kardashians star. He seemingly addressed the comments in an April speech at Coachella, where Jenner was watching from the audience. “You won’t get to know the real me through a video on Insta­gram, an interview, or a TikTok,” he said at the festival “If you really want to get to know me, I invite you to my home.”

He told Rolling Stone that his comments on stage were brought on by both rampant internet speculation as well as interviews being taken out of context (in particular, a quote that seemed to indicate he regretted writing “El Apagon,” a song of which he remains proud).

“I’ll try to explain it: What I said was, like, people are funny — it’s funny and also frustrating to see how people really think they know about the lives of celebrities, of what they think, of what they do day to day,” Bad Bunny shared. “They think they know the story of your life, your interior thoughts, your romantic life, but, in reality, they don’t know at all.”

Prior to dating the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, Bad Bunny was linked to Carliz De La Cruz, who he dated for five years, before reportedly moving on with Cazzu, Rosalía and Gabriela Berlingeri. For her part, Jenner has dated Harry Styles and Ben Simmons. She was most recently in a long-term relationship with Devin Booker, from whom she split in late 2022.