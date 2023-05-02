Doing his own thing! Bad Bunny walked the 2023 Met Gala red carpet solo amid his romance with Kendall Jenner.

The 29-year-old rapper donned a white, backless custom Jacquemus suit with a train of roses trailing from his sleeves for fashion’s biggest night out on Monday, May 1. The theme of this year’s gala — held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City — is “In Honor of Karl,” a tribute to fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died at age 85 in February 2019.

The Puerto Rico native’s attendance at the glamorous fundraiser comes two days after he was spotted leaving Manhattan’s Carbone restaurant with Jenner, 27, on Saturday, April 29. The model wore a sheer brown crop top with a leather fur trimmed Blumarine skirt and knee-high riding boots for the date night. Bad Bunny (real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio), meanwhile, opted for a black and yellow bomber jacket with a black tee and matching trousers.

The Kardashians personality and the musician were first linked in February when they were photographed leaving Wally’s in Beverly Hills. One month later, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the pair were taking it slow.

“Things are not official between Kendall and Bad Bunny, but they’re seeing each other on a regular basis and getting to know each other better,” the insider shared at the time. “It’s not super serious, but she likes him and is open to seeing where things go with him. Kendall appreciates how he treats her with respect and he makes her laugh.”

Bad Bunny attended his first-ever Met Gala in May 2022, dressed in a puff-sleeved boiler suit designed by Burberry’s Riccardo Tisci. The “La Jumpa” singer completed the look with a mini bouffant updo accent with bejeweled hair accessories.

“I researched what was going on during the Gilded Age in my country, in Puerto Rico,” he told Vogue in May 2022 of his desire to follow the Gilded Glamour theme. “We mixed the men’s looks with women’s [for my look].”

Jenner, for her part, has long been one of the stand-out stars at the annual event. Last year, she arrived on the red carpet with bleached eyebrows, wearing a sheer black top and a ruffled Prada skirt.

In a September 2022 video for Vogue’s YouTube channel, the 818 Tequila founder reminisced about the strapless form-fitting Topshop dress she wore to her first Met Gala in 2014.

“I was in a sedan and I had to lay in the back seat because my corset underneath was so tight,” she recalled of her drive to the event. “I look at it now and I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I look like a baby!’ but I felt like a woman.”

