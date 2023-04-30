Date night! Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have taken their whirlwind romance to the Big Apple.

The Kardashians star, 27, and the “I Like It” rapper, 29, were photographed exiting New York City’s Carbone eatery on Saturday, April 29, before hopping in the same vehicle. Jenner, for her part, stunned in a brown, one-shoulder top with a coordinating leather Blumarine miniskirt that featured a fur trim. The skirt’s trim also matched her knee-high riding boots. Bad Bunny (real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) opted for a yellow and black bomber jacket over a black tee and trousers.

The supermodel, who later shared a selfie of her date-night getup via Instagram Story, and the Puerto Rico native have been linked since February.

“Things are not official between Kendall and Bad Bunny, but they’re seeing each other on a regular basis and getting to know each other better,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly last month. “It’s not super serious, but she likes him and is open to seeing where things go with him. Kendall appreciates how he treats her with respect and he makes her laugh.”

The insider added at the time: “He’s very charming and she thinks he’s a great guy. Although things are still fairly new, she definitely sees potential.”

While neither Jenner nor the “Party” musician have publicly discussed their budding romance, the Hulu star cheered on Bad Bunny’s Coachella set earlier this month. Jenner was photographed dancing during his headlining performance on April 14, one day before the rapper seemingly took things Instagram official.

Bad Bunny uploaded a series of Instagram Story videos of himself driving a golf cart on April 15, while singing along to the radio. Jenner was seemingly sitting in the passenger seat and a lock of her long, windblown hair was briefly seen in the video.

“You’re gonna [crash],” a voice that sounded like Jenner exclaimed off-camera, appearing to worry about her new beau’s driving skills.

The Kendall+Kylie designer’s Manhattan date night with Bad Bunny comes two days before she is set to appear at the annual Met Gala on Monday, May 1. While the guest list for fashion’s biggest night — which will honor the late Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 — has not been revealed, Jenner appeared in Vogue’s commemorative print issue.

“Incredibly honored to be included in this shoot/group of women to pay tribute to the genius that is Karl Lagerfeld,” the 818 Tequila founder gushed via Instagram earlier this month. “Shooting this in the Grand Palais was special to say the least! Karl’s space.”

Lagerfeld had long preferred to hold his fashion shows at Paris’ Grand Palais venue prior to his death.