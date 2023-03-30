Heating up! Kendall Jenner and rumored beau Bad Bunny were spotted packing on the PDA during a recent dinner date in Los Angeles.

The model, 27, and the Grammy winner, 29, were “openly kissing” at L.A. hotspot Sushi Fumi on Wednesday, March 29, an eyewitness exclusively tells Us Weekly. The source adds that the duo were “being very affectionate” as they enjoyed their dinner.

The Hulu personality and the “Tití Me Preguntó” artist first sparked romance rumors in February when they had dinner at Wally’s in Beverly Hills. Weeks later, the pair were photographed leaving a West Hollywood sushi spot together. In footage obtained by TMZ, Jenner was snapped giving the Puerto Rican rapper a hug before she got into her waiting vehicle. At one point, the Kardashians star seemingly leaned in for a kiss, but the duo’s faces weren’t visible.

Earlier this month, an insider told Us that the twosome aren’t yet serious, but they’re interested in seeing where things go. “Things are not official between Kendall and Bad Bunny, but they’re seeing each other on a regular basis and getting to know each other better,” the source explained, adding that Jenner wasn’t “really looking to date anybody” following her split from Devin Booker, but her “feelings are starting to grow” after “spending more time” with the musician.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the NBA player, 26, called it quits in November 2022 after dating off and on for two years. “Things are amicable after the breakup, there’s no bad blood between them,” an insider told Us at the time, noting that the pair pulled the plug on their romance one month prior.

Amid rumors that Jenner had moved on with the “Party” singer — whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — eagle-eyed fans noticed that Booker had cut ties with his ex-girlfriend on Instagram. “Devin Booker unfollowed Kendall 👀 Guess the ‘we still friends’ act was good as long as none of them started seeing someone new too publicly,” one Reddit user theorized in February.

Bad Bunny, meanwhile, seemingly dissed Booker in his featured verse on Eladio Carrión‘s song “Coco Chanel,” which debuted on March 17. Singing in Spanish, the Bullet Train actor teased, “Yo no soy malo, nah, bebé, eso e’ un gimmick / Pero el sol de PR calienta má’ que el de Phoenix / Ella lo sabe.”

The verse translates to: “I’m not bad, baby that’s a gimmick / But the sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than in Phoenix / She knows it.”

Listeners wondered whether the lines were aimed at Booker, who has played for the Phoenix Suns since 2015.

Later in the song, the “Dákiti” singer appeared to give Jenner a shout-out with the line, “Las de escorpio son peligro.” Fans theorized that the nod to “Scorpio women” could be in reference to Jenner’s November birthday.