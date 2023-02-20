Are sparks flying? Kendall Jenner was spotted out and about with Bad Bunny as the pair continue to fuel dating speculation.

The model, 27, and the “Tití Me Preguntó” singer, 28, were photographed leaving Wally’s in Beverly Hills on Saturday, February 18. In pics posted by Page Six, Jenner rocked a brown leather crop top with matching pants, which she paired with pointed-toe boots and an oversized jacket.

The Puerto Rican musician opted for a similar color palette, donning beige trousers and a brown button-down. He accessorized with a green cap, which he wore backwards.

According to the outlet, the twosome left through separate exits. Meanwhile, E! News reports that Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) were spotted at the same restaurant on Saturday, hinting at a possible double date.

Before being linked to the Grammy winner, Jenner dated Devin Booker for nearly two years. Us Weekly confirmed in June 2020 that the duo were “hooking up” but weren’t “serious” after they were spotted together on a road trip in Arizona. Later that year, the NBA star, 26, made an appearance at Jenner’s Halloween-themed birthday bash.

The Kardashians star and the Michigan native made their relationship Instagram official in February 2021. The twosome remained relatively private about their connection, rarely giving glimpses of their romance via social media over the years.

Us confirmed in June 2022 that the pair had called it quits. “[They’re] taking this time to focus on themselves and figure out if a future together is what’s meant to be,” a source exclusively revealed at the time.

However, the breakup didn’t last long. Jenner and the Phoenix Suns player were spotted together multiple times in the weeks after their split made headlines — even appearing to attend a wedding together. By August 2022, they had officially reconciled.

“Kendall and Devin are 100 percent back together,” an insider told Us. “They spent some time apart but are back to a good place and are really happy with each other.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was later spotted getting cozy with Booker at the U.S. Open in New York City. She cheered on her then-beau at his October 2022 game against the Los Angeles Clippers with dad Caitlyn Jenner shortly before they pulled the plug on their romance for good.

“Things are amicable after the breakup, there’s no bad blood between them,” a source exclusively told Us in November 2022, adding that the twosome went their separate ways “a little over a month” prior.

While Booker and the 818 Tequila founder attempted to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, he offered rare insight into their dynamic during a March 2022 interview. “I wouldn’t say [it’s] hard,” he told WSJ. Magazine of dating in the public eye. “Honestly, I’m enjoying life to the fullest, and that came off my tongue so easily because it wasn’t always this way, but I feel like I’m in a good place right now.”

Kendall, for her part, previously shed light on why she preferred to keep her love life to herself. “I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it’s cool to learn from that,” she told Vogue Australia in May 2019, referring to older siblings Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian. “For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier.”