Still in the honeymoon phase. Devin Booker is head over heels for girlfriend Kendall Jenner — and is sharing rare insight into their low-key romance.

When asked whether dating in the public eye is “hard” during an interview with WSJ. Magazine, the 25-year-old NBA athlete noted that he feels just the opposite. “I wouldn’t say hard,” he explained. “Honestly, I’m enjoying life to the fullest, and that came off my tongue so easily because it wasn’t always this way, but I feel like I’m in a good place right now.”

Devin Booker Says Kendall Jenner Romance Isnt Hard Im Enjoying Life
Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner. Lyndon French for WSJ. Magazine; Shutterstock

Booker continued: “I love my family, I love the people around me, and I love the impact that I get to have on this world, the younger generation under me and the kids who look up to me.”

The Phoenix Suns player was first linked to Jenner, 26, in April 2020 when the pair were spotted on a road trip in Sedona, Arizona. Two months later, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the twosome were “hooking up,” but their relationship wasn’t “serious” at that point.

After keeping their romance relatively out of the spotlight, the couple made things Instagram official on Valentine’s Day in February 2021. A second insider later revealed that the model and the Michigan native “care[d] about one another immensely” as their connection continued to grow.

“They are definitely an item … but it’s not like they will be getting engaged any time soon,” the source told Us in March 2021. “Kendall likes the pace at which things are going at the moment and has no plans to elevate things so quickly.”

Devin Booker Says Kendall Jenner Romance Isnt Hard Im Enjoying Life
Devin Booker in ‘WSJ. Magazine.’ Lyndon French for WSJ. Magazine

While Booker isn’t her first high-profile beau, the reality star prefers to keep some aspects of her love life private, in part because of her upbringing. “I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it’s cool to learn from that,” she told Vogue Australia in May 2019. “For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier.”

Two years later, Keeping Up With the Kardashians executive producer Farnaz Farjam dished on why Jenner’s former flames hardly had screen time on the series.

“Kendall’s always had this rule — she just felt like she had to be with someone for at least a year before she lets them be a part of the show, because she doesn’t always know what people’s intentions are,” Farjam said on Bravo’s “The Daily Dish” in June 2021. “So that’s why we kind of kept her personal life out of it, just because she had a rule.”

As her romance with Booker continues to heat up, the pair have “gotten stronger,” a source told Us that same month. “They’re happy together and they still have a lot of learning to do about each other,” the insider revealed. “But right now they’re in a really good place.”

