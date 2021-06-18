Housemates! Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker have taken the next step in their relationship, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“He’s practically moved in with her,” the insider says of the couple, who celebrated their one-year anniversary earlier this month.

Us confirmed in June 2020 that the duo were “hooking up” — but “not serious” — after they were linked two months prior while on a road trip in Arizona together. One year later, the 25-year-old model and the 24-year-old basketball player are still going strong.

“They really respect each other’s careers and give each other space to focus on her modeling or his basketball career,” the insider explains. “That’s probably what makes their relationship work so well is that they have that work-life balance.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has “truly taken a different approach” to her relationship with Booker, choosing to keep him off of her family’s E! reality show in order to maintain a “more private” life, the source adds.

Throughout their romance, the couple have opted to fly under the radar whenever possible, sharing very little of their love life on social media.

Although the Phoenix Suns player popped up in Jenner’s 25th birthday bash photos from October 2020, the twosome didn’t become Instagram official for another four months. At the time, the Kendall + Kylie designer shared a cozy photo with her man in honor of their first Valentine’s Day together.

The following month, a source exclusively told Us that the 818 Tequila founder “likes the pace at which things are going at the moment and has no plans to elevate things so quickly.” The insider noted that the duo “care about one another immensely.”

Jenner gave fans another glimpse into her low-key romance when toasting her one-year anniversary on Saturday, June 12. “365,” the TV personality captioned a series of photos of her and Booker via her Instagram Story, including one of them cuddling up on a private plane.

“They’re happy together and they still have a lot of learning to do about each other,” an insider told Us after the pair hit their relationship milestone. “But right now they’re in a really good place.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper