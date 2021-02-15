Getting serious? Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker confirmed their relationship is going strong on Sunday, February 14.

The 25-year-old model commemorated Valentine’s Day by sharing a photo with the 24-year-old basketball player via Instagram. In the snap, Jenner is laughing while cuddling with Booker on her kitchen countertop. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star added a white heart to the image via Instagram Stories.

Booker, for his part, shared a video of Jenner playing with a dog on Sunday via Instagram Stories. The Phoenix Suns player also posted a pic of the couple taking a nap together with the pup on a blanket in the grass.

Jenner and Booker were first linked in April 2020 after they were spotted on a road trip to Sedona, Arizona. A month later, the reality TV personality was seen picking up the athlete at the Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles. In June 2020, Us Weekly confirmed that the twosome were “hooking up,” but their relationship wasn’t “serious” yet.

Another source told Us in August 2020 that the duo were taking it slow. “They are just having fun with each other,” the source said. “It’s easy because they get along well and he also gets along great with her family.”

Three months later, Booker was in attendance at Jenner’s controversial birthday bash amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The NBA star previously dated Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods in 2018. The Lip Kit maven stopped hanging out with Woods in 2019 after she was caught kissing Khloé Kardashian’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, at a party in L.A.

Kendall, for her part, has been linked to several basketball players of her own, including Ben Simmons and Blake Griffin. After she was first spotted with Booker, the E! star fired back at a social media user who joked about her “passing” around NBA stars.

“They act like i’m not in full control of where i throw this cooch,” she tweeted at the time.

While Kendall rarely speaks about her personal life, she spoke about her exes in a behind-the-scenes video from a February 2020 Calvin Klein campaign.

“A lot of the relationships have taught me more about myself, which is the most valuable,” she said at the time. “And like, what I want from a person or from a relationship.”

