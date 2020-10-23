Remembering the good old days. Kylie Jenner gave a subtle shout-out to former best friend Jordyn Woods in a new Halloween-themed YouTube video.

During the 10-minute video, posted on Thursday, October 22, the 23-year-old makeup mogul gave fans the inside scoop on her favorite Halloween costumes through the years. Jenner started with her 1998 Teletubbies costume and ended with 2019’s matching mother-daughter superhero look with 2-year-old Stormi Webster, ranking each festive outfit on a scale from one to 10.

When the Life of Kylie alum came across her 2015 “warrior princess” costume, she showed a brief glimpse of Woods, 23, by her side in an old selfie. “I remember I wanted a pony [tail] down to the floor and that was the first time I did super long hair,” Jenner noted. “It was fun, we had a good night. I would say six out of 10.”

Jenner and the model were once inseparable, but their friendship took a sharp turn after Woods was caught kissing Tristan Thompson at a party in February 2019. At the time, the NBA player, 29, was still in a relationship with Khloé Kardashian, with whom he shares 2-year-old daughter True. The pair split amid the cheating scandal, but Us Weekly confirmed in August that they had rekindled their romance.

“Kylie felt like she didn’t know what to do regarding her friendship with Jordyn after the scandal happened,” a source told Us in February. “She felt very stuck in the middle, but ultimately, [she and her family] are so close, and they suggested that Kylie stay away [from] Jordyn and had the mentality of, ‘Once a backstabber, always a backstabber.’ They felt that it was completely unacceptable. The situation didn’t just damage Kylie and Jordyn’s relationship, but it was a huge family ordeal.”

Another insider revealed at the time that the Kylie Cosmetics founder has been “doing well” without Woods in her life. Her ex-BFF, however, previously hoped that their friendship would someday heal.

“I love her,” Woods told Cosmopolitan UK in July 2019. “I hope everything falls into place and that we can all grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier.”

Four months later, Woods told Us exclusively that she doesn’t “have a core friend group” anymore and was relying on her family after her falling out with Jenner. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, for her part, has a solid crew.

“They all just have a fun time together like any other close group of girlfriends,” an insider said in February. “They laugh a lot and share similar interests and are supportive of one another. Kylie is very sweet and down to earth, and so are her friends.”