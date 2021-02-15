Valentine’s Day was a little different this year but stars celebrated their love for their significant others by posting sweet tributes on social media.

Hannah Brown went Instagram official with new man Adam Woolard on Sunday, February 14, sharing a pic of the pair on her Instagram Stories that showed them kissing while horseback riding.

The Bachelorette alum wasn’t the only one who chose to go public with her romance on Sunday — Kendall Jenner shared a photo of her beau Devin Booker snuggling into her as she smiled.

Machine Gun Kelly marked his first Valentine’s Day with Megan Fox by posting a series of pics of the pair on Instagram, including one shot that showed a necklace with a small clear bottle containing a drop of blood. “I wear your blood around my neck,” he wrote. “My bloody valentine.”

JoJo Siwa also celebrated with her new girlfriend Kylie, who she’d introduced to her fans earlier this month.

“It’s my first valentines dayyyy!!🥰” she captioned two pics of the pair. “No one in the world makes me as happy as this girl does. I’m so thankful to have fallen in love with the most perfect person ever who makes me smile 24/7. I love you more thank [sic] you’ll ever know!”

Gigi Hadid, who welcomed daughter Khai with Zayn Malik in September, posted a cute black-and-white photo with the former One Direction singer that showed him resting his hand on her belly. “I love you Valentine && love the Valentine we get to share forever,” she wrote.

Britney Spears‘ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, who spoke out in defense of the pop star earlier this month after the release of the controversial documentary Framing Britney Spears, shared a pic with the Grammy winner on Instagram that showed them out hiking. “After chocolate I’m her favorite,” he joked. “Happy chocolate Day lioness #myvalentine.”