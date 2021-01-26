No longer a Bachelorette? Hannah Brown has Bachelor Nation fans convinced that she is dating model Adam Woolard.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail in January 2021, the pair were photographed walking through downtown Los Angeles while holding hands. Mere days before their PDA-filled sighting, a fan account shared pics of the twosome grabbing a bite in Nashville.

In December 2020, Brown teased a look at her new man after a fan asked her to share a pic from her “last date” during an Instagram challenge. She responded by posting a selfie she took with an individual whose head was covered by a smiling face emoji.

Fans previously witnessed Brown search for love while competing on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2019. During her Bachelorette journey later that year, the Dancing With the Stars champion got engaged to Jed Wyatt. She later broke off her engagement to Wyatt and asked out runner-up Tyler Cameron during the live season finale.

Though Cameron went on to briefly date Gigi Hadid before she reconciled with Zayn Malik, Brown reconnected with the Florida native early on during the coronavirus pandemic. They have since chosen to remain friends.

“We have a great friendship,” the Barkitecture host told Us Weekly exclusively in May 2020. “We both care about each other a lot and want each other to be happy. … It was nice to kind of put our past behind us and be able to have that friendship again. It’s a very, very nice thing to have.”

Brown has continued to share glimpses at her romantic life, even as she reentered the dating world late last year. At the time, she opened up about what she is looking for in a significant other.

“I want a man, not a boy who just has their crap together, can be a rock and be, like, super supportive of me,” she said in a YouTube video posted in November 2020. “But also, right now, it doesn’t really matter. I just want a cute guy to hang out with and take me on a date. … Somebody [who] can buy my drinks, my food, my coffee. I like coffee dates. I’m more into that. I think, like, a surfing date would be fun. Skateboarding? I don’t know. I just want it to be very relaxed.”

Scroll down to learn more about Brown’s rumored new beau.