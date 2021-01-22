Serious sleuthing! Hannah Brown has been dropping hints about her love life since stepping away from the Bachelor Nation spotlight — and eagle-eyed fans think they might have identified her new man.

On Thursday, January 21, a Bachelor fan account shared photos of Brown, 26, enjoying a romantic dinner in Nashville with her rumored beau. The same day, the Alabama native posted an Instagram Story of her cozying up to the mystery man, but didn’t show his face in the post. However, after scouring the internet for clues, reality TV fans are convinced Brown’s boyfriend is model Adam Woolard.

Brown searched for love on Colton Underwood‘s season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2019. The fan-favorite was sent home before the final four and was later announced as the season 15 lead of The Bachelorette. She ended the series by giving her final rose to Jed Wyatt, but the pair broke off their engagement after it was revealed that the singer, 26, had a girlfriend back home.

Brown later explored a romance with her runner-up, Tyler Cameron, but the pair decided they were better as friends. After sparking plenty of rumors about the status of their relationship, Cameron, 27, admitted that he and the former Dancing With the Stars champ had “struggled” to nail down their connection after their time together on the ABC dating show.

“We’re in a great place right now with each other and it’s great to be able to hang out, you know, grab dinner, it’s fun,” the Florida native told Us Weekly exclusively in October 2020. “Hannah’s an amazing person and it’s good to be in a better place than we’ve been.”

One month later, Brown confirmed that she was finally ready to get back out on the dating scene after a year of romantic ups and downs. “I want a man, not a boy who just has their crap together, can be a rock and be, like, super supportive of me,” she said in a YouTube video at the time, revealing that she had several dates lined up with men she’d met on an app. “But also, right now, it doesn’t really matter. I just want a cute guy to hang out with and take me on a date. It’s expensive out here.”

The former beauty queen kept her fans tuned into her dating journey, even filming herself leaving her phone number on a mystery man’s car in Los Angeles in October 2020. Two months later, she shared a pic from a recent date in an Instagram Story. The sweet snap showed Brown cozied up to her new flame, whose face was concealed by a big smiley face emoji. Brown’s major update came shortly after she got in touch with a matchmaker to help her find The One.

“If you don’t know yourself completely or you lose sight of that, it becomes, ‘What do I want? Who do I want to be with?'” she told fans in a November 2020 YouTube video. “It got really hard for me. … I think I am truly ready to give and receive love again, but it definitely has been a journey.”

Us has reached out to reps for comment.