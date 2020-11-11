Finally spilling her secrets! Hannah Brown didn’t think Tyler Cameron made the best first impression when they met on night one of The Bachelorette.

The Alabama native, 26, and the former contractor, 27, dished on their earliest memories of each other in a new YouTube video posted on Tuesday, November 10, alongside former Bachelorette costar Dustin Kendrick. Though their relationship quickly picked up speed on season 15 of the ABC dating show, Brown admitted that she had her reservations about her former flame at first.

“This is something I have never told anybody,” the former Dancing With the Stars champ began. “I just thought he was a player. He didn’t even have a chance before he got out of the limo.”

Cameron teased that the way Brown perceived him automatically made him have to compete twice as hard for her heart. “She came in ready to mess me up,” he joked. “I was already two points behind everybody. … I was stone-cold sober when I got out of that limo but I was so freaked out, I literally blacked out. But my first impression? I mean, she was killing [it] in that dress. She looked amazing.”

Their first night together didn’t quite go off without a hitch, as the Florida native had a hard time stealing Brown from the other contestants.

“I never got to see her that night. I was trying,” he recalled, joking that he thought he would be sent home. “There was one clock there and I was standing by the clock, every 30 minutes I was trying again. [Producers] kept telling me, ‘No, you’re good, just relax.'”

Eventually, the former pageant queen was able to put her first opinion of Cameron aside. The duo continued to pursue their romance until the final episode, which aired in July 2019, when Brown accepted a proposal from Jed Wyatt. The engagement didn’t last long, however, and Brown made her move on Cameron, her runner-up, once again during the live season finale. Though they’ve continued to spark dating speculation since their time on The Bachelorette came to an end, the pair are happy with the current state of their friendship.

“We struggled, you know, with our relationship and trying to figure out what it is,” Cameron told Us Weekly exclusively in October. “We’re in a great place right now with each other and it’s great to be able to hang out, you know, grab dinner, it’s fun. Hannah’s an amazing person and it’s good to be in a better place than we’ve been.”