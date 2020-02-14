Get in line! Tyler Cameron won over Bachelorette fans when he vied for Hannah Brown’s love during season 15 of the dating show, surprising viewers with his feminist approach to the process. Since then, the reality star’s dating life has been busier than ever.

The Florida native has been linked to a long list of famous women, from Brown to Gigi Hadid. Whether all the romance rumors were true or not, Cameron’s name has remained in the headlines for spending time with potential significant others.

Despite his heartthrob status, the general contractor assured Us Weekly in October 2019 that he is not “worried about dating” at the moment.

“I don’t mean no in a negative way. I’ve just never thought of it. Like, here’s beautiful girls and great girls I’ve met, but I haven’t even thought about dating in that sense,” he said of connecting with fellow Bachelor Nation alums. “I only know a few of them and they’re all great. … But like I said, dating girls is, like, the least of my worries right now. I’m so busy and running around. I’ll be in Toronto this weekend, Boston Monday and then Jupiter, [Florida] or the week to finally relax and hang with the family.”

As for whether he would be open to rekindling the flame with Brown, he did not seem opposed to starting things up again. “We’re friends and I think she’s an incredible girl and I have so much love for her and I want her to be successful and have the best. I don’t know about the future,” he reasoned. “I’m just trying to worry about today and tomorrow, you know?”

Cameron has not scrubbed the idea of finding love completely from his mind either, as he continued to be spotted with the likes of Stassie Karanikolaou and Juliette Porter in the following months. He also flirted with Jennifer Garner via Instagram in January 2020.

The actress made a meme of social media profile pictures at the time. One commenter suggested that they “would have switched the Instagram and Tinder pics,” to which Garner quipped in response: “Shoot, is THAT why no one swipes?”

Cameron took the opportunity to hit on the Alias alum, writing, “I’m still swiping right.”

Scroll to relive Cameron’s dating history since appearing on The Bachelorette.