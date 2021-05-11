Farm to table! Tyler Cameron and new flame Camila Kendra celebrated Mother’s Day weekend with a getaway to Martha Stewart’s Bedford, New York, farmhouse.

The couple spent the holiday with Stewart, 79, Ward Simmons, Teddy Wilson and designer Stephen Sills, who is one of the Martha Bakes star’s neighbors.

“Everyone spent the weekend at Stephen’s home in Bedford and after they all had dinner with Martha on Saturday night, she invited Tyler and the crew to visit her farm on Sunday, which is also in Bedford,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “It was a great time, and everyone enjoyed each other’s company.”

The former Bachelorette star, 28, met Stewart through Sills after the TV personality showed interest in doing his own home show, the insider says. “Tyler was getting tips from Martha” and some “pointers” from Sills as well, who works with many A-listers, according to the source.

“What a wonderful Mother’s Day Weekend,” Simmons wrote via Instagram on Sunday, May 9, alongside photos of the group at both Stewart and Sills’ estates. “Love spending time with these fine folks.”

Cameron was all smiles as he posed alongside the model, 26, in one photo outside of the lifestyle guru’s expansive grounds. In another snap, the duo posted alongside one of Stewart’s horses in her stables.

“Tyler and Camila were adorable together,” the source says. “They’re a good-looking couple and are both very sweet people.”

The pair was also seen getting cozy with their Mother’s Day crew while enjoying a meal and drinks during one of the evenings.

“A little retreat 🌿,” Kendra captioned a series of photos on Sunday from the trip via Instagram.

She didn’t post any snaps with the former reality star, but Kendra did pose in front of the same white cottage with green vines growing around the doors, which is Sills’ guest house. She also shared two scenic shots from the sweet escape.

Earlier this month, the couple were spotted holding hands while walking around New York City. They were dressed casually as they wandered through the Big Apple after they were first linked in January. E! News previously reported that the two models spent part of the holidays in Cameron’s native Florida.

After coming in second place on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette in 2019, the Barkitecture cohost was linked to multiple models. He previously dated Gigi Hadid for two months before splitting in October 2019. Cameron then sparked reconciliation rumors with Brown, 26, in early 2020 after they quarantined together in Florida amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We both care about each other a lot and want each other to be happy,” he told Us exclusively in May 2020 of his relationship with the Alabama native. “It was nice to kind of put our past behind us and be able to have that friendship again. It’s a very, very nice thing to have.”

The former college athlete was then linked to model Elizabeth Turner in November 2020 before his romance with Kendra began.

Brown, for her part, moved on with model Adam Woolard. The pair were first spotted together in January and a source later told Us that the romance is “blossoming and can certainly turn into something serious.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper