A party fit for a lifestyle queen! Martha Stewart celebrated her 79th birthday on Monday, August 3, with a lavish celebration that included plenty of savory eats, a pile of presents and a homemade cake.

The Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party star began her special day at her home in Maine with her “favorite” waffles. “It is my birthday and we are having Donn’s waffles. My favorite, for breakfast,” she captioned a series of Instagram photos of the treats. “With or without Maine wild blueberries they are light, crunchy, tender and delicious with butter and @maine maple syrup.”

Per the pictures, Stewart enjoyed her birthday breakfast with several dabs of butter and maple syrup. There were also several blueberries baked inside.

For lunch, the Martha Stewart’s Baking Handbook author feasted on some lighter fare courtesy of her friend Pierre Schaedelin, who is a chef and caterer. “Pierre (@pstailoredevents) came to Maine for my birthday. Today[‘s] luncheon was amazing. Real salade nicoise,” she captioned an Instagram photo of the healthy meal.

Like a traditional salade niçoise, this version was made with hard-boiled eggs, fresh tomatoes, tuna, olives and more. Stewart even noted that the majority of the ingredients came from her own garden.

In the midst of all the celebrations, which also included a sit-down dinner with family and friends, including her grandchildren and daughter Alexis, Stewart marked another momentous occasion. “Thank you to all my friends. And colleagues and followers. For pushing me over the one Million mark on Instagram today on my birthday,” she captioned an Instagram photo of herself standing on her bedroom terrace. “Could not ask for a better present!!!!!!!!!”

The Martha Stewart Show alum made waves on social media last month when she shared a sultry picture of herself taking a dip in the pool. The selfie was such a huge hit that Chelsea Handler recreated the Instagram post a day later. “I’m here to take @marthastewart48’s swimming lesson,” the late night host wrote in the accompanying caption. “If I look this good at 78 I better still have a pool to show myself off in.”

Though Stewart wasn’t exactly thrilled with Handler’s take, she later revealed that her pool photo led to “14 proposals” from other social media users. “I don’t know what for but they’re proposals,” she told E! on Thursday, July 30 “I haven’t checked lately.”

