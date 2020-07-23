Epic! Chelsea Handler recreated Martha Stewart’s sultry pool selfie and there’s no doubt that she nailed it. Now, fans are ready to see it become a viral social media challenge!

The Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea star, posted the pic on Wednesday, July 22, one day after the 78-year-old made headlines for her glam, swimwear-clad selfie.

“I’m here to take @marthastewart48’s swimming lesson,” the comedian captioned her Instagram recreation. “If I look this good at 78 I better still have a pool to show myself off in.”

Handler posed in the exact same way as Stewart, framing the photo so that the pool was slightly out of focus in the background and so that the camera captured just her shoulders and face.

The former talk show host tilted her chin up towards the camera, pursing her lips and giving followers a good look at her frosty eyeshadow and long lashes. She even wore stud earrings to match Stewart’s — it’s all about the details!

Overall, Handler undeniably killed it. “You guys could be sisters!” a fan commented on the pic. “A near replica,” wrote another. “Love you both!”

It certainly helps that Handler has blonde hair like the lifestyle maven, as well as similar facial features. One social media user noticed that former Today host Katie Couric commented a smiley face on Handler’s pic. They replied to her comment and said she should recreate Stewart’s selfie next.

So, the Internet is ready to see more stars and normal people alike recreating Stewart’s OG pic. “Can we just turn this into a #MarthaStewartChallenge 😂,” one person suggested in the comments. Another user wrote, “Oh my god too great. I hope this is a thing and everyone is going to do the Martha.”

This isn’t the first time that Handler’s created some LOL-worthy social media content. Last January, the Life Will Be the Death of Me author taped up her naked body with Kim Kardashian’s Skims Tonal Body Tape to go for a jog on the beach and prove a point about the brand’s effectiveness.

She comically captioned the Instagram video, “I’ve always wanted to run on a beach naked, and now with @skims, I finally can. Thank you @kimkardashian!”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star commented on the video, writing, “Crying!!!!! The tape over the vag is the best part.”

