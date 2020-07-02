7 Times Paulina Porizkova Revealed What She ‘Actually Looks Like’

A beauty icon. Paulina Porizkova looks breathtaking in full-glam, but she looks equally as fabulous when she’s makeup-free and embracing her natural hair color.

The 55-year-old Czech native calls herself an “accidental former supermodel” in her Instagram bio, which is just one small nod to the star’s transparency. Porizkova’s known for posting a delightful combination of glamorous photos along with selfies of what she “actually looks like.”

Porizkova doesn’t hold back when it comes to sharing those real, relatable photos of herself. She’s no stranger to posting selfies without a stitch of makeup or giving her followers an up-close look at her natural hair ⁠— even when it’s “tricolor” or first thing in the morning.

Recently, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shared two contrasting pics to make a point about flawless Instagram pics versus less-than-perfect reality. She posted a photo wearing a pretty pink dress from the Gap, followed by a hilariously relatable pic wearing a bikini that’s “about twelve years old.”

“It’s supposed to be a tan-thru but so far it still gives me tan lines,” the A Model Summer author admitted in the caption of the July 1, 2020 snap. “The towel is from the A@P supermarket about eight years ago. I’m holding a slotted spoon to clean the skimmers in the pool, which has gone a lovely shade of green because the filter doesn’t work and I can’t get it replaced this year.”

The model’s posts are as inspiring as they are entertaining. She’s dedicated to encouraging women to practice self-love at every age and posting photos of herself confidently rocking grays and imperfections is one of her ways of doing just that.

“I used to think gray hair was aging, that it was a sign of giving in to being old, but thanks to many glorious and rocking hot women on Instagram, I’ve changed my vision to gray hair being sexy and confident,” she captioned a selfie on January 2, 2020.

Keep scrolling to check out some of Porizkova’s most iconic selfies featuring her natural hair color and her makeup-free skin.

