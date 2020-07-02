Couple goals! Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid had an interesting way of passing their time in quarantine — they changed up the “New Rules” singer’s hair.

In an interview with British Vogue for the August 2020 issue, the 24-year-old songstress spoke about how she and her boyfriend spent their time together stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. And it turns out, he colored her hair a new hue every week.

“Anwar has been dyeing my hair all kinds of colors — pink, orange, red,” she told the publication. “It has been a different colour every week.”

No kidding! We noticed how much she enjoyed transitioning her color throughout the spring months, but we didn’t realize it was genuinely a weekly activity that the two shared.

Lipa wasn’t the only one trying out bold new hues during this time, though. Lots of stars played around with different hair colors during the coronavirus stay-at-home orders. From Hilary Duff’s vibrant blue to Sarah Hyland’s “#QuaranTINT” pink, stars loved changing things up while staying home.

And naturally, couples who self-isolated together, colored together. For instance, Bachelor alum Lauren Burnham and husband Arie Luyendyk Jr. decided to experiment with pastel pink and blue for Easter Sunday. “Alessi was napping sooo we did a thing + dyed each others hair lol,” Burnham wrote in an Instagram caption while sharing the end results. “Now @ariejr’s really a silver fox🦊.”

Hair sessions weren’t the only thing Lipa and Hadid did together in quarantine. “We’ve been playing Xbox, reading and trying to learn new recipes,” she said. “Yesterday we made lamb maeloubah — Anwar’s dad sent us the recipe. It was fun to cook together, which is lucky because it was a three-hour activity. It’s the most ambitious thing I have ever set out to make.”

You can read Lipa’s full feature in the August issue of British Vogue, available via digital download and on newsstands Friday, July 3.

