Quality time in the kitchen! While some celebrity couples are comprised of one person who cooks and one person who, well, doesn’t, there are plenty of famous duos who actually enjoy preparing their meals together.

Take Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer, for example. The twosome appeared in their own television series, Amy Schumer Learns to Cook, in May 2020, that was all about them preparing meals together while quarantined amid the coronavirus pandemic with their son, Gene. While Fischer is a James Beard Award-winning chef, the Inside Amy Schumer alum was upfront about her own lack of culinary expertise from the start.

However, by the end of the series, Schumer revealed that she learned quite a bit from her husband and now has a newfound confidence in the kitchen. “Babe, we filmed a cooking show together,” she proudly declared as she and Fischer sat down to eat the final meal of the season during the June 1 episode.

When Fischer asked his wife what she’d learned over the course of the Food Network show, the I Feel Pretty star didn’t hold back. “I didn’t really realize that I could make anything,” she explained at the time. “It was a roller-coaster. It was really fun and really rewarding.”

Schumer added that though “It was hard,” she appreciated her husband for all of his help and guidance.

“I think I got, like, the biggest gift ever that I got to learn from you,” the Emmy winner continued. “It all just feels possible … I’m really proud that I know how to make things now.”

Another pair that’s relatively new to cooking with one another, but still enjoys it, is Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin). In a May 2020 episode of their Facebook Watch series, The Biebers on Watch, the twosome worked together to whip up some gluten-free pasta. Later that month, they set their sights on something a bit sweeter and baked gluten-free triple chocolate chunk cookies together.

“We’re creating my favorite memories ever,” Hailey gushed at the time.

The “I Don’t Care” crooner agreed and said: “I’ve really enjoyed this time with you. I know it’s been a really crazy time being in quarantine and the world is kinda upside down, but I’ve really enjoyed spending my time with you.”

Scroll down to see more celebrity couples cooking together!