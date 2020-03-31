All healed. While cooking dinner with his family recently, David Beckham sustained a minor injury after some vegetable slicing went wrong. Thankfully, the star’s daughter Harper, 8, was there to help.

The cooking mishap occurred when Beckham, 44, was preparing dinner with his family in England. According to wife Victoria Beckham’s Instagram Stories, the clan was making beef ragu rigatoni (using a recipe from Hello Fresh) and banana bread for dessert.

Harper was eager to lend a hand and wore fingerless gloves as she carefully chopped some vegetables. Her 45-year-old mom, on the other hand, was less enthusiastic about the cooking process. The former Spice Girl was tasked with pressing garlic, a role she deemed “the most boring job in the kitchen.”

“If anything I’d rather be making the cake,” she quipped.

After the vegetable chopping was done, Harper cooked some beef on the stove and was met with praise from her proud mom, who wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Harper Seven so good in the kitchen!!” The Brit also praised her youngest for doing “so good” as she poured the diced vegetables into the pot of meat and later watched the pasta sauce simmer on the stove.

Everything was going swimmingly until moments later when David had a slight mishap while slicing some food. “We’ve had an accident in the kitchen while David was chopping the tomatoes,” Victoria shared as Harper bandaged up her dad. “He almost chopped his finger off, but it’s OK. Harper has come to the rescue,” she joked.

“Great teamwork and only 1 injury,” the singer boasted on her Instagram Stories as she poured the cooked pasta into the pot of sauce.

When the Beckham crew, which also included David and Victoria’s sons Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 15, finally sat down to enjoy the meal, it’s clear it was a hit. Per Victoria’s Instagram Stories, the feast got the seal of approval from her three youngest children, including “no. 1 chef” Harper. The Beckham’s eldest son, Brooklyn, 21, is currently quarantined in the United States amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The family feast comes a few days after the Beckhams (minus Brooklyn) showed their appreciation for health care workers by clapping together in an Instagram video. “Happy to be able to come together tonight with the whole country to thank the brave healthcare workers and brilliant NHS working tirelessly in the fight against COVID-19,” Victoria captioned the clip.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.