Marriage goals! David Beckham revealed that he kept a special something from the first time he met Victoria Beckham 20 years ago — and just raised the bar for husbands everywhere.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, February 26, the former soccer star, 44, couldn’t stop smiling as he described one of his earliest memories with the fashion designer, 45, before a Manchester United game at the beginning of his career. David had met the former Spice Girls member once already, and admitted to being a little starstruck on their first encounter.

“We all had our favorite Spice Girl and she was obviously my favorite,” the retired athlete joked with a grin.

The pair crossed paths again the following week, when Victoria came to see another one of her now-husband’s games. This time, David wasn’t going to let her walk away without getting her number.

“We talked for about an hour in the players’ lounge, and she actually got the train up that day, so she wrote her number down on a train ticket. Which I still have,” the former L.A. Galaxy player admitted, making the late-night show’s audience swoon. “And here we are, 20 years later and four kids later.”

David and Victoria tied the knot at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland in July 1999. They went on to welcome three sons, Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 15, and daughter Harper, 8.

When the couple celebrated their 20th anniversary in July 2019, David took to Instagram to mark the major milestone in their marriage. “Look what we created ♥️ Love you so much ♥️,” he captioned a series of pictures of their growing family over the years.

Just days before David revealed that he kept the sentimental souvenir, Victoria posted an adorable throwback video of the English Football Hall of Fame member gushing over the love of his life. When it came to nailing down the reason he fell in love with the former girl group member, David explained that there were too many amazing qualities about her to pick just one.

“I couldn’t put my finger on one thing. It was everything, the whole package,” he said in the vintage video. “I just fell in love with it.”