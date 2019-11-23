David Beckham ‘Star Struck’ After Meeting ‘Mother of Dragons’ Emilia Clarke

GoT super fan! David Beckham was left “star struck” after he met Game of Thrones alum Emilia Clarke, also known as the Mother of Dragons, on Friday, November 22.

The soccer superstar, 44, took to Instagram to gush about the pair’s meeting at a Fleetwood Mac concert in San Francisco.

“I was a little star struck whist [sic] being in the same vicinity of the Mother Of Dragons … So nice to see @emilia_clarke in San Fran whilst being wowed by Fleetwood Mac 🔥 #dreamforce2019,” Beckham wrote alongside a photo of the two smiling as he put his arm around her.

The father of four previously found himself in hot water with British Game of Thrones fans after posting spoilers about the HBO series on his Instagram Story in February 2017.

Beckham took snapshots of the season 7 episode The Queen’s Justice and shared them with his 59 million followers before the episode aired in the U.K., which led some fans to slam him on Twitter. One user even tweeted, “David Beckham casually spoiling Game of Thrones on his Insta stories like he spoiled the World Cup in 1998.”

Nevertheless, Beckham’s GoT fandom has prevailed. Clarke, meanwhile, has become accustomed to people’s adoration since landing a starring role on the acclaimed HBO series.

The 33-year-old English actress, who played Daenerys Targaryen from 2011 until the series ended earlier this year, became a fan favorite and was nominated for three Emmy awards for her work on the show. While she is grateful for the experience, Clarke told Dax Shepard that she was made to believe Game of Thrones fans would be “disappointed” if she didn’t appear nude on screen.

“I’d come fresh from drama school, and I was like, ‘Approach this as a job.’ If it’s in the script then it’s clearly needed, this is what this is and I’m gonna make sense of it,” Clarke explained on Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast in November. “I’m floating through this first season and I have no idea what I’m doing, I have no idea what any of this is. I’ve never been on a film set like this before, I’d been on a film set twice before then, and I’m now on a film set completely naked with all of these people, and I don’t know what I’m meant to do and I don’t know what’s expected of me.”

She went on to share that it was her costar Jason Momoa who gave her the confidence to say “no” to GoT‘s many nude scenes.

“He was like, ‘No sweetie, this isn’t OK,’” the Last Christmas star dished. “Now things are different. Now things are very, very, very different and I’m a lot more savvy about what I’m comfortable with and what I’m OK with doing.”