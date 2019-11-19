She’s learned a lot! During Game of Thrones‘ eight seasons, Emilia Clarke did — in her words — a “f–k ton” of naked scenes. However, that’s not the case anymore, despite what she’s been asked.

In a new episode of Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast, the actress, 33, reflected on her reaction to joining Game of Thrones and reading how many nude scenes she’d be in.

“I’d come fresh from drama school, and I was like, ‘Approach this as a job.’ If it’s in the script then it’s clearly needed, this is what this is and I’m gonna make sense of it,” Clarke explained. “I’m floating through this first season and I have no idea what I’m doing, I have no idea what any of this is. I’ve never been on a film set like this before, I’d been on a film set twice before then, and I’m now on a film set completely naked with all of these people, and I don’t know what I’m meant to do and I don’t know what’s expected of me.”

However, once the Last Christmas star realized how much nudity was happening, she began pushing back, thanks to her costar Jason Momoa‘s support.

“He was like, ‘No sweetie, this isn’t OK,'” Clarke told Shepard.

After spending 10 years on the Game of Thrones set, the Me Before You actor now fights back.

“Now things are different. Now things are very, very, very different and I’m a lot more savvy about what I’m comfortable with and what I’m OK with doing,” she said. “I’ve had fights on set before where I’m like, ‘No, the sheet stays up,’ and they’re like, ‘You don’t wanna disappoint your Game of Thrones fans. And I’m like, ‘F–k you.’ … I feel like I’ve seen enough now to know what is actually needed. I was also, little did I know, protected by the show in terms of the storytelling being at a very high level and people they were hiring being at a very high level.”

Later in the interview, the London native revealed she never Google searches her own name — thanks to season 1.

“When I did, after season 1, I just saw articles about how fat my ass was, ‘Why would a girl do this?’ I’m like, you know what, I’m a kid, man,” Clarke said. “Cut me some goddamn slack. … People wouldn’t care if you hadn’t had seen her be abused. You wouldn’t f–king care.”