



Your secrets are not safe with Emilia Clarke! The actress stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, October 30, and revealed which one of her famous Game of Thrones costars was responsible for leaving that Starbucks cup behind. The widely publicized mistake occurred in a scene during the fourth episode of the drama’s eighth and final season, which aired in May.

Clarke, 33, somewhat reluctantly outed the culprit to Jimmy Fallon after the host, 45, reminded her that Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark on the HBO hit, placed the blame squarely on the Mother of Dragons during an appearance on his show in May.

“I heard what’s up,” Clarke declared just before Fallon rolled a clip of Turner, 23, throwing her pal under the bus. “Look who it’s placed in front of,” Turner quipped at the time, gesturing to a still from the series showing Clarke (as Daenerys Targaryen) sitting inches away from the drinking vessel. “Emilia Clarke: She’s the culprit.”

In an effort to clear her name, Clarke then confessed the “truth” to Fallon. “We had, like, a party before the Emmys recently, and Conleth [Hill], who plays Varys, who’s sitting next to me in that scene, he pulls me aside and he’s like, ‘Emilia, I’ve got to tell you something.’”

According to Clarke, Hill, 54, confessed and told her: “The coffee cup was mine.” Fallon’s audience gasped in response, and even the Saturday Night Live alum was surprised.

“He admitted it?” Fallon asked in astonishment.

“It was his! It was Conleth’s coffee cup,” Clarke replied. “He said so!”

The Me Before You star then said her coffee-loving costar had tried to let her take the fall once the faux pas went viral and drew ire from devoted fans. “He’s like, ‘I think [the cup was mine], I’m sorry, darling, I didn’t want to say anything because it seemed the heat was very much on you,’” Clarke recalled.

Though the London native admitted Hill may have been drunk at the time of his confession, she’s fairly certain he’s to blame. “I think that’s who did it,” she explained. “He said it.”

HBO digitally removed the cup from the scene after facing intense backlash from viewers. “The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake,” the network said in a statement at the time. “Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.”