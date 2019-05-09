Emilia Clarke can definitely take a joke! The Game of Thrones star responded to the Starbucks cup seen ‘round the world with an Instagram post on Wednesday, May 8.

“Did I just stumble upon the truth here?! The cup bearer does not drinketh the Starbucks tea… oh and this ain’t a spoiler just a lost wanderer coming home for a mid filming cuppa….🔥 @prideofgypsies you so fire you make my hair turn blue,” Clarke, 32, captioned a photo of herself posing with Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage. “#forfuturereferenceileavethebagin #drogonyouhavemyheart4lyfe #familyvalues @gameofthrones #forthethrone #forthecaffeine #forthedragons #🔥 #🙌 #❤️.”

In the photo, Clarke is holding a paper coffee cup, much like the one that was left on the table during a scene in the Sunday, May 5, episode. The cup was placed on the table in front of Dany during the scene that – oddly enough – also included showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss making cameos.

After the episode, fans took to Twitter to search for answers about the mysterious cup, and on Monday, May 6, HBO responded. “In response to inquiries from those who saw a craft services coffee cup in Sunday night’s episode of Game of Thrones, HBO states, ‘The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea,’” the network said in a statement.

If viewers try to rewatch the episode on HBO Go, the cup can no longer be seen.

With only two episodes left in the series, it’s no surprise that fans are paying attention to every minute. In fact, that’s been the case since the beginning.

“I think it caught Western society at exactly the right moment. I don’t know about you, but when I watch something, it’s escapism. I’m feeling crappy; I’m just sad, moody, depressed, upset, angry, whatever it is,” the Me Before You actress said in Allure’s June issue. “I know that distraction is what makes me get better. Distraction is what really, really helps me. I’m sure that’s not what a therapist would advise.”

Game of Thrones airs on HBO Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

