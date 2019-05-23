Getting candid. Emilia Clarke just shut down people who continue to ask her about her nude scenes on Game of Thrones.

Fans of the acclaimed HBO show can probably recall seeing Clarke, 32, bare it all as Daenerys Targaryen multiple times in the series. However, in joining fellow actors such as Michelle Williams and Black Panther’s Danai Gurira for The Hollywood Reporter’s annual TV Drama Actress Roundtable, she opened up about being constantly asked about going nude — even though she hasn’t been naked on camera in a while.

The comments came after the English star was asked about something she “famously did not want to do,” to which she cited the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, as she rejected the starring role. (Dakota Johnson, who landed the leading part of Anastasia Steele in the book-to-movie trilogy, was nude in several scenes throughout the franchise’s three installments.)

“Sam [Taylor-Johnson, the director] is a magician. I love her, and I thought her vision was beautiful,” Clarke began to explain in THR’s report on Thursday, May 23. “But the last time that I was naked on camera on [Game of Thrones] was a long time ago, and yet it is the only question that I ever get asked because I am a woman. And it’s annoying as hell and I’m sick and tired of it because I did it for the character — I didn’t do it so some guy could check out my tits, for God’s sake. So, that coming up, I was like, ‘I can’t.’”

The Me Before You actress continued: “I did a minimal amount and I’m pigeonholed for life, so me saying yes to that, where the entire thing is about sensuality and sex and being naked and all of that stuff, I was just like, ‘No way am I going to voluntarily walk into that situation and then never be able to look someone in the eye and be like, ‘No, you can’t keep asking me this question.’”

Claws star Niecy Nash, who was also present for THR’s latest roundtable session, shared that she had an experience that “was a bit of the reverse” from Clarke’s when she wanted to show “partial things” for a project.

“I’m not a size 2, and I was like, ‘I’m going to go for it for the thick girl out there who needs to see herself represented having sex on her own accord and owning her own body and not just showing up for the pleasure of a man,’” Nash, 49, recalled. “So, I was like, ‘Oh, Lord, let me take a water pill, let me think thin and let me get out there.’”

The Solo actress then chimed in to say the process of going nude for a role was “scary.”

Clarke has addressed feedback she has received about doing nude scenes before. In March, she told U.K. tabloid The Sun that “there’s not one part of the show that I would go back and redo.”

“People ask me the nudity question all the time,” she noted. “But the short answer is no, I would never change anything. You had to see those sex scenes, as they couldn’t just be explained.”

Clarke, however, also told Harper’s Bazaar in November 2017 that she was “starting to get really annoyed about” questions regarding her naked moments on the HBO drama since “people say, ‘Oh, yeah, all the porn sites went down when Game of Thrones came back on.’”

