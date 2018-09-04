Victoria Beckham is no stranger to the ongoing speculation that she and husband David Beckham are having marital problems. The former Spice Girl is now opening up about the gossip and how her life wouldn’t be the same without the athlete by her side.

In the cover story for British Vogue’s October issue, the 44-year-old fashion designer spoke candidly about the constant rumors. “People have been making things up about our relationship for 20 years,” Victoria tells the publication, revealing that she and David have learned to “[ignore] the nonsense.”

Victoria goes on to add that “these things have a wider effect on the people around us, and that’s unfair,” noting, “we both realize that we are stronger together than we are as individuals.”

As for the Beckham brood, which includes four children, Victoria explains: “It’s all about the family unit. We are much stronger, the six of us, than we would be if we were individuals. We respect that family bond and that is key.”

The happy clan graced the cover of Vogue alongside Victoria. David, 43, as well as their dog Olive and children — Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13, and Harper, 7 — can be seen posing seriously in one photo as well as goofing off in others.

Following the reveal of the magazine, Victoria took to Instagram to gush over her love. “Second @britishvogue October cover,” she captioned a black-and-white pic of the pair. “Thank you @davidbeckham for all your support in building my dream and business over the past ten years, I love you.”

Victoria and David, who tied the knot in July 1999, made headlines earlier this year when rumors of a divorce circulated. The pair slammed the rumors in a statement to Us Weekly in June.

“There is no impending statement, has been no statement and there is no divorce,” Victoria’s rep told Us at the time. “What nonsense. Fake news fueled by social media. Embarrassing for the sloppy outlets who have chosen to write such rubbish.”

