A love story for the ages! Victoria Beckham and David Beckham are celebrating 19 yeas of marriage.

Despite dodging split rumors through the years, the Spice Girls alum, 44, and the soccer pro, 43, have remained a united front through and through.

Although the power couple are very much together, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in April that they lead “very different lives.”

While Victoria aspires to lead “an easy life” and “doesn’t want any stress,” David is enjoying his retirement from soccer and typically “does his own thing.”

Added the insider: “It’s not unusual for couples to change and grow apart … I think they quite like having somewhat separate lives. When you’ve been married that long, some regular distance does you both good!”

The A-list couple tied the knot on July 4, 1999, and share four children: Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 16, and Harper, 6. “The kids are the common bond that will keep them united,” the pal affirmed. “They are like every married couple I know — some days lovey-dovey, some other days cold. It comes with being together so long.”

Victoria opened up about her relationship with the former athlete in June while speaking at a Forbes Women’s Summit.

“I am trying to be the best wife and the best professional,” said the designer at the time. “When I get home, I try to put the phone down and spend time with the children and spend time with David.”

