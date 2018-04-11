David and Victoria Beckham may have grown apart a little after nearly two decades of marriage, but they’re not looking to end their relationship any time soon.

“They will always be family,” an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “But David and Victoria are leading very different lives.”

Specifically, adds the insider, Victoria, 43, recently decided she was done living in Los Angeles and wanted to move the family back to the U.K. to work on her eponymous fashion line.

“Victoria just wants an easy life — she doesn’t want stress,” says a source close to the former Spice Girl. David, 42, on the other hand, is enjoying his retirement from soccer and often “does his own thing,” adds the insider. “It’s not unusual for couples to change and grow apart.”

Even when the pair are in their countryside home in Oxfordshire, England, at the same time, they can be worlds apart. The house has been designed with ‘his and hers’ wings,” a source tells Us. “I think they quite like having somewhat separate lives. When you’ve been married that long, some regular distance does you both good!”

The couple, who wed in July 1999, have four children together: sons Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and 6-year-old daughter Harper.

“The kids are the common bond that will keep them united,” the insider says of the pair, who recently celebrated Brooklyn’s birthday together in NYC. They also spent Easter weekend as a family in Miami.

“They are like every married couple I know — some days lovey-dovey, other days cold,” says a second insider. “It comes with being together so long.”

And though they can seem frosty in public, “they’re really fun,” adds the insider. “Victoria is tough at first, but once you break the wall she’s super funny and cool. David’s just awesome.”

