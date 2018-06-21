Victoria Beckham Says She’s ‘Trying to Be the Best Wife’ Amid Split Rumors

The Beckhams are well aware about the divorce rumors that surround them – and, well, they are unfazed by them. Victoria Beckham touched on her marriage to David Beckham in a new interview while explaining how she tries to balance her personal and professional life.

I try really, really hard. I try hardest to be the best mother,” the 44-year-old designer said at the Forbes Women’s Summit in NYC this week, via Hello!.

She continued: “I am trying to be the best wife and the best professional. When I get home I try to put the phone down and spend time with the children and spend time with David.”

The former Spice Girl and soccer pro are parents of sons Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13 and daughter Harper, 6.

“I have the support of an incredible husband. We really are equal with everything we do at home with the children. When I’m away he’s the one doing the school run and doing the cooking,” she added. But when she takes Harper to school, she often tells her she “can do anything.”

“She’s a strong woman. She wants to be an inventor,” she gushed. “She’s a strong smart woman. A little woman.”

Earlier this month, the couple, who tied the knot in 1999, slammed rumors that they are splitting. “There is no impending statement, has been no statement and there is no divorce,” Victoria’s rep told Us Weekly in a statement on June 8. “What nonsense. Fake news fueled by social media. Embarrassing for the sloppy outlets who have chosen to write such rubbish.”

