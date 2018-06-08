David and Victoria Beckham are slamming rumors that they are divorcing after 18 years of marriage.

“There is no impending statement, has been no statement and there is no divorce,” Victoria’s rep told Us Weekly in a statement. “What nonsense. Fake news fueled by social media. Embarrassing for the sloppy outlets who have chosen to write such rubbish.”

Amid the split rumors one day earlier, the former Spice Girl shared a cute photo of herself and their daughter, Harper, 6, via Instagram on Friday. “Morning cuddles x So much love. We love and miss u @davidbeckham,” she wrote.

David, 43, and Victoria, 44, tied the knot in 1999 in Ireland and also share Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, and Cruz, 13.

The former soccer pro and the designer most recently stepped out together for Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s royal wedding on May 19 in England. The duo announced on Thursday, June 6, that they were auctioning off their outfits from the nuptials to raise money for the families affected by 2017’s Manchester bombing.

David and Victoria started dating back in 1997 after the Spice Girls attended a Manchester United match (the team David played for at the time).

“Yes, love at first sight does exist. It will happen to you in the Manchester United players’ lounge — although you will get a little drunk, so exact details are hazy,” Victoria wrote in a letter to her younger self titled, “What I Wish I’d Known,” for British Vogue in October 2016.

“While the other football players stand at the bar drinking with their mates, you will see David standing aside with his family. (He’s not even in the first team at this stage — you are the famous one),” she continued. “And he has such a cute smile. You, too, are close to your family, and you will think how similar he feels to you. He’s going to ask for your number. (He still has the London-to-Manchester plane ticket on which you wrote it.)”

David and Victoria both penned public anniversary posts on social media in July 2017. “Wow we really did this ☺ Happy Anniversary to an amazing wife , mummy and strong business woman 🙏 ❤ Love you x,” he captioned a throwback photo of the pair in matching leather outfits in honor of their 18th wedding anniversary.

Victoria, for her part, shared a wedding photo and simply wrote, “I love you 🙏🏻✨Kisses x.”

