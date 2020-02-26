Partners in crime. Victoria Beckham reminisced on the sweet moment her husband, David Beckham, revealed why he fell in love with the former Spice Girl — and shared that there were too many qualities to pick.

“I couldn’t put my finger on one thing. It was everything, the whole package,” the former soccer player, 44, said in a throwback video that Victoria, 45, posted via Instagram on Monday, February 24. “I just fell in love with it.”

“Me?” Victoria responded to which David confirmed, “Yeah,” before giving her a big smile.

“So sweet! I love u @davidbeckham x,” the fashion designer captioned the cute clip.

David and Victoria began dating in 1997 before tying the knot at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland in July 1999. The couple went on to have four children — Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and Harper, 8.

The Victoria Beckham: Coming to America star told Seth Meyers in September 2016 that her kids are aware that she’s famous.

“They know the Spice Girls,” she said at the time. “They know that mommy wore the heels and did the pout and point. They’re proud! You know, we’ve watched the movie together, and when I was on tour with the Spice Girls [in 2007], I took the children with me.”

Victoria also revealed that Cruz takes after his mother the most out of all four children.

“He’s so musical. And I didn’t even realize that he could sing,” the “Wannabe” singer explained. “He’s always the one that plays football and he was just sitting in the back of the car one day and he was singing and I was like, ‘Wow, you can really sing.’”

Harper, meanwhile, is a combination of both her parents. “She’s a little tomboy playing in the garden with her brothers playing football, and David as well, but she’s also very girlie,” the Spice World star explained. “So she loves to play with makeup.”

David and Victoria are not only partners in their relationship but are a rock-solid team when it comes to their parenting duties.

Victoria explained to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in November 2019 that the duo take turns caring for their children.

“David is watching the kids. We swap,” she said at the time. “When I’m at home, he’s away, so one of us is always there looking after the kids.”

Victoria added, “It’s a lot. I always say it’s less about parenting and more about crowd control when it gets to that many. We have all the children, all four kids, bring all their friends to the house, so when we come home at the end of the day, there’s always lots and lots of children.”