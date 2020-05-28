Hailey Baldwin Shares Genius Hack While Baking Cookies With Justin Bieber

Baking together! In the latest episode of their Facebook Watch original series, The Biebers on Watch, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) baked gluten-free chocolate chip cookies together.

The Wednesday, May 27, installment began with Hailey, 23, looking over the “gluten-free triple chocolate chunk cookie” recipe and mixing various ingredients together. While the model did most of the work, Justin, 26, dutifully cleaned the counters because he knows his wife gets “anxious” if there’s a mess in the kitchen.

As the finished dough was chilling in the refrigerator, the couple used the time to chat with one another. “What is your favorite dessert?” Hailey asked.

“Apple pie and ice cream,” the “Yummy” singer answered, adding, “I like pumpkin pie.”

At one point during their talk, the pair exchanged heartfelt “I love yous” and shared a kiss. “We’re creating my favorite memories ever,” Hailey gushed.

“I’ve really enjoyed this time with you,” Justin replied. “I know it’s been a really crazy time being in quarantine and the world is kinda upside down, but I’ve really enjoyed spending my time with you.”

The Grammy winner then made a sly reference to his recent duet with Ariana Grande, which is called “Stuck with U.”

“I wouldn’t want to be stuck with anybody else,” he quipped with a smile. “See what I did there?”

Once the dough was sufficiently chilled, Hailey removed it from the refrigerator and placed it on a baking sheet using an ice cream scoop. She then revealed her clever hack. “One thing that I like to do with cookies … is I like to put butter on the top so that the butter bakes into it,” she explained, jokingly telling other bakers not to criticize her technique.

As Hailey added a dab of butter and some sea salt to the top of each cookie, Justin watched and chanted about “buttery cookies.”

So how did the treats taste once they were baked? “Delicious,” Hailey exclaimed. “Chewy in the middle, crunchy on the edges — just how I like it.”

In previous episodes of The Biebers on Watch the couple has discussed their first kiss (which almost didn’t happen!) and shared their skincare regimens.