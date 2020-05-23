Breaking the rules! Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) and Justin Bieber’s first kiss may not have gone down the way it did if she listened to her parents.

Hailey and Justin’s Love Timeline

“The first time we kissed, we were in New York and we had gone to dinner together,” Hailey, 23, explained during the latest episode of The Biebers on Watch on Friday, May 22. “I called my parents to ask them if I could go and they said no. They were like, ‘Absolutely not. You’re not going to hang out with Justin by yourself. That’s not happening.’”

Hailey, however, had other plans. “My older sister [Alaia] kind of covered for me and was like, ‘Oh yeah, she’s gonna sleep over at my apartment and it’s all good,’” the model recalled. “She covered for me and we went to dinner and didn’t get caught.”

She gushed: “We were just hanging and we went back to watch a movie and we kissed!”

Oddly enough, it was Hailey’s dad, actor Stephen Baldwin, that introduced the pair in the first place. Their awkward exchange was caught on camera at Justin’s 2009 My World concert.

Justin Bieber Through the Years

Hailey and the “Sorry” singer, 26, went on to sporadically date from 2015 to 2016. They got back together in June 2018, three months after Justin called it quits for good from Selena Gomez. He proposed to Hailey in July 2018 and they said “I do” at a New York City Courthouse that August. In September 2019, they married again — this time, in front of loved ones in South Carolina.

Earlier this month, the musician revealed on the Facebook Watch series that he wished that he stayed celibate before marriage.

“If I could go back and not have to face some of the bad hurt I went through I probably would’ve saved myself for marriage. I know that sounds crazy,” he said. “Sex can be kind of confusing when you’re being sexually active with anybody.”

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez: The Way They Were

Hailey chimed in: “I don’t know if I’d say the same, but we had different experiences with everything. I do agree with the fact that being physical sometimes can make things more confusing.”

She also noted how she felt when they got more serious. “I remember the first time you said you were in love with me, but I don’t remember when I was like, ‘Oh yeah he’s the one for sure.’ I think just time, being around each other… I just started realizing more and more qualities I liked about you and more things that were just so endearing … I think I said, ‘I think I’m falling in love with you.’ … I also think that I was really stubborn. I would never admit to his face that I was in love with him until it was obvious.”