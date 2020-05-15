Hailey Baldwin Admits She Took a Huge Leap of Faith on Justin Bieber Romance

Making it work. Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) revealed what led her to give love another try with now-husband Justin Bieber.

“I think I always knew if we did ever work things out and get back together, it was going to be a situation where it was very serious and we were gonna get married or [it] was going to lead to that,” the model, 23, told host Natalie Manuel Lee for Hillsong Channel on Friday, May 15. “I didn’t necessarily know what the timeline was gonna be. I just trusted and I think [it] was such a huge leap of faith … and I just trusted the people I knew [who] had watched me go through the whole journey with him, without him and then back together with him.”

Hailey continued, “I really was leaning on my parents, like, [saying], ‘If you think this is a bad idea …’ They just absolutely adore him. I think my mom kinda always felt, like, she knew that he was my person, even when I completely did not think so. We had gotten back together and I had seen how much he had changed and how different he was in terms of his demeanor, the way he carried himself, the way he was explaining to me what he had been doing with his life and just where he was at was different than he had ever been. I’ve known him for a really, really long time and I just knew. I don’t know, it’s hard to explain. I was just like, ‘Alright, this is it!’”

The Bare Minerals brand ambassador admitted that she “hoped that he was a person I was gonna end up with,” adding: “So when we got together [again], it was just, like, ‘OK, I trust that this is supposed to be happening.’”

Hailey and Justin initially dated on and off from 2015 to 2016. They reconciled in June 2018 shortly after the “Yummy” crooner broke things off with ex Selena Gomez that March. The couple tied the knot in September 2018 at a New York City courthouse, but they wed again in a larger ceremony in South Carolina the following year.

Since getting back together, the duo have been candid about the highs and lows of their romance. Justin admitted on their Facebook Watch series, The Biebers on Watch, this month that there were “a lot of things” he needed to work on.

“Forgiveness things, jealousy things, insecurities that I didn’t even realize I had until I chose to spend my life with you,” he said during the show’s first episode on May 4. “[I] realized there were blind spots in my life that I didn’t realize I had.”

The Grammy winner continued, “That was really hard to work through those things but I think when you choose to work through those things, I feel like now that I’ve worked through that stuff, you and I are closer than ever.”