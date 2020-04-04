The simple things. Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) revealed that self-quarantining with husband Justin Bieber has brought her more joy than she’s felt in ages.

The model, 23, shared that she and the “Baby” crooner, 26, have been spending their days in Canada, where she’s learned to appreciate “the simple and small things in life that really do make me happy” amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“I thought I was going to have a lot of anxiety through this process and there has been some,” she explained during an Instagram Live Q&A on Friday, April 3. “But it’s also really shown me that the simplicity in life and kind of dialing everything back has made me so happy.”

She continued, “I’ve been happier than I felt in months just from being able to be low-key and just hang, and not have things on a schedule. I feel really reconnected with myself and that’s unexpectedly made me really happy.”

Hailey went to reveal that she’s been able to slow down and focus on “things that I love and even people that I love.” The couple, who married in November 2018 after reconnecting in May 2018, are enjoying quality time at their lakefront, 9,000 square-foot estate in Bieber’s native Ontario, Canada.

“We have a place out here and we’re super lucky we have a lot of space to kind of just walk around and move around,” she explained on Friday. “I swear I feel like I’ve gotten so much more done in this quarantine than I have in, like, a year.”

So, what has Hailey checked off her to-do list?

“Books I said I was going to read, shows I said I was going to get to, calls with people that I said I’d get to and make,” she dished when asked how she’s spending her time.

“It’s like you have no choice but to get the things done that you put to the side,” she added.

The Drop the Mic host, who said she was “psycho about my skin,” is also developing a possible skincare product while in quarantine.

“My mom and my grandma have taken really good care of their skin, they taught me the importance of skincare,” she said. “It’s all about how you eat, how you take care of it [your skin] — there will be some things in the future from me that have to do with skincare.”

