Hailey Baldwin Kisses Justin Bieber in PDA-Heavy Selfie Amid Quarantine

Love comes first! Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) showed her affection for husband Justin Bieber as the couple self-quarantined during the coronavirus outbreak.

“Grateful for some sunshine today,” the model, 23, captioned a selfie of the pair via Instagram on Wednesday, April 1, adding a sunflower emoji. In the photo, the two shared an intimate kiss.

Meanwhile, Justin, 26, returned the favor by posting a steamy pic of Hailey in the bathtub on Wednesday. “Love you baby!” he wrote. “Photo taken by me.”

Amid the global health crisis, the duo announced in a March 26 Instagram video that they planned to donate meals to those in need. “Doing our part!” the Drop the Mic cohost explained at the time. “We are participating in the #DoYourPartChallenge thanks to @stassiebaby and @ddlovato for the nominations. Send me a dm if you and your family are in need of an extra meal during this time! Thank you to @doordash for helping make this happen love this challenge!! Let’s continue to all do what we can for each other… I nominate @karliekloss @justineskye @shannonnadj and Justin nominates @judahsmith and @ryangood24 🙂 #openfordelivery.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Justin postponed his Changes tour due to the pandemic. “The health and safety of my fans, team, cast and crew is the most important thing for me,” he told his Instagram followers. “The world is a scary place but we will all figure this out together. We held on to these dates as long as we could and I cannot wait to see all of you in person as soon as I can. Be safe and I will hopefully see you soon.”

A statement on the singer’s Instagram account noted that he “has been hard at work preparing an amazing show” and “is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to get back out on the road and perform in a space that is safe for everyone.” Accordingly, tickets “will be honored as soon as the dates are rescheduled.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.