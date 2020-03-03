Believe it or not, Justin Bieber has more nicknames for Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) than “Baby” and “One Less Lonely Girl.” The pop star shared the pet name that he and the model call each other during a round of “Burning Questions” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“She calls me a bunch of weird things. She calls me ‘Goo Goo,’ which is kind of weird but I like it,” Justin, 26, told Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday, March 3. “‘My little Goo Goo.’ It’s weird, but I like it.”

When the talk show host, 62, asked the “Intentions” singer whether he uses the same pet name for Hailey, he responded, “I do. She’s got me wrapped around her finger pretty much. … We’re both each other’s ‘Goo Goos.’ Yeah, it’s pretty cute. Yeah, it’s good stuff.”

Justin also revealed during the game that Hailey, 23, went out of her way to make sure that he had an extra special birthday on Sunday, March 1.

“My wife did up my house really nicely and she had a movie playing. It was, like, this really romantic night,” he told DeGeneres. “She basically got, like, a serious wedding planner-type thing and did it all in candles.”

The Drop the Mic cohost called her husband her “best friend” in her Instagram post celebrating his birthday. “Thank you for putting a smile on my face every single day.. I love you,” she added.

Justin, for his part, thanked his “bubba” Hailey on Sunday for being the best “birthday gift.”

The Biebers first dated from 2015 to 2016 before rekindling their romance in June 2018. The following month, Justin proposed to Hailey during a trip to the Bahamas.

The couple married at a New York City courthouse in September 2018. A year later, they invited their family and friends to South Carolina for a more traditional wedding ceremony.

“We wanted to move in together, and we didn’t believe in doing that until we were married, so we got legally married,” Hailey explained in an episode of the Grammy winner’s YouTube docuseries, Seasons, in February. “Moving in together and living together and getting to share space with each other and just keep learning more about each other just took away all the pressure of the scary part of getting married.”