Keeping up with the Biebers! Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) are opening up about their romance in surprising ways on their new Facebook Watch series, The Biebers on Watch.

Justin, 26, and Hailey, 23, premiered their 12-episode digital series on Monday, May 4. In the show’s debut episode, the couple took a boat ride together and candidly addressed various aspects of their relationship, including the aftermath of their 2016 split.

“I didn’t search for somebody to take your place and take another relationship or fill a void in that way,” the Arizona-born model explained at the time. “I really let myself feel the emotions I was feeling. It feels like grieving, it is grieving, actually. You feel like you lose someone you really, really love and care about.”

Hailey continued, “I just remember I cared about you so much that I was like, ‘It doesn’t even matter to me if he’s in my life, in like, a romantic way. I just care about him so much that I want us to be in each other’s lives and that be OK.’”

The Bare Minerals collaborator also said that taking time apart gave her the opportunity to work on herself. “I felt like I found my footing in my career and on my own and as a young adult,” she added.

Justin and Hailey previously dated on and off from 2015 to 2016. Right before getting back together in June 2018, the “Sorry” singer briefly reunited with ex Selena Gomez in late 2017 until they called it quits one last time in March 2018.

Us confirmed that the married pair were engaged in July 2018 and they later tied the knot in a New York City courthouse ceremony that September. The couple had a more official wedding ceremony before friends and loved ones in South Carolina a year later.

“We’ve had to work hard on our relationship. I think that pays off in a way where you just become so connected to each other, and so close and just solid with each other,” Hailey explained on The Biebers on Watch on Monday. “Obviously, you’re my best friend. I think that’s the biggest payoff, you get a best friend to do everything with.”

Scroll down to see some of the biggest revelations from The Biebers on Watch.