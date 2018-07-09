Throwing it way back! Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin — who got engaged over the weekend —were first introduced by Hailey’s dad, Stephen Baldwin, roughly nine years ago. A dedicated fan posted a video clip of the couple’s introduction to Vine, and it’s both awkward and amazing.

“This is my daughter Hailey,” Stephen can be heard telling Bieber in the clip, which appears to be from the singer’s 2009 My World concert. “We’ve been enjoying your music.” A seriously shy Hailey then extends her hand and says “Hello” to a smiling hair-flipping Bieber.

“Haha amazing,” Bieber tweeted, along with a link to the clip, last year.

The model and Bieber have been on and off for years. After he split again from Selena Gomez in March, he and Baldwin rekindled their romance.

He popped the question in front of a crowd at a resort in the Bahamas on Saturday, July 7. According to TMZ, Bieber allegedly had his security tell everyone to put their phones away “because something special was about to happen.” A source tells Us Weekly, however, that Gomez “doesn’t care” about the quick engagement.

Watch their first introduction in the video here.

