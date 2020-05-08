Cameos galore! Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande released the music video for their duet “Stuck With U,” which included lots of appearances from their celebrity pals and their significant others.

The video, which was released on Friday, May 8, highlights the positive aspect of quarantining at home amid the coronavirus pandemic — spending time with loved ones. People submitted home videos of themselves enjoying their time together in self-isolation and quite a few stars can be spotted in the video.

Grande, 26, is joined by her boyfriend, Dalton Gomez, marking the first time she’s gone public with the real estate agent since they sparked romance rumors in March. In the clip, the couple slow-dance in a bedroom before embracing each other.

Bieber, also 26, showed an intimate glimpse into quarantine life with his wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin). The “Yummy” singer filmed the couple as they slow-danced in the kitchen, cuddled in bed and take a walk outside of their property. The pair married in a New York City courthouse in September 2018 after dating on and off for three years.

Other celebrity cameos include Demi Lovato, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk, Stephen Curry, Ayesha Curry, Chance the Rapper and Michael Bublé.

Proceeds from “Stuck With U” will benefit the First Responders Children’s Foundation to go toward grants and scholarships for children of emergency workers, healthcare workers and first responders during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re very excited about this for so many reasons. We hope we make a big difference with this and we hope it uplifts you and makes you feel happy and that you love it as much as we do,” Grande said in a statement. “We’ve had a really great time working on this and we’re so excited for you to hear it.”

Justin, for his part, said, “More than ever we are seeing the selfless, tireless and amazing work that doctors, nurses and healthcare providers give to the world every day. It is our hope we can lend our voices to raise awareness and give much-needed support for them and their families. It’s my honor to come together with my friend Ariana and our SB Projects family to try and do some good.”

Scroll down to see all the celebrities who made cameo appearances in the “Stuck With You” music video.